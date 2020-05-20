Authorities seek power washer thief

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in putting some pressure on the thief of a power washer.

The washer was taken from Kings Lane Trailer Park early April 23. The thief is described as a white man with short dark hair wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Video shows him entering the home’s carport and removing the Westinghouse Model WPX2700H gas pressure washer. He left the same way he came in.

“All other leads have been exhausted and we are now asking for public assistance due to the date of the incident,” authorities said. “A Secret Witness reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the involved parties.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the man is asked to call Investigator Brandon Williamson at 782-9927 in connection with case No. 20SO11816.