Authorities seek pair in credit card theft

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who recently used a stolen credit card at the Gardnerville Walmart.

Contact Investigator Ed Garren at 782-9905 with any information leading to the identity of the suspects and their associated vehicle. Reference case No. 20SO09626

■ A Carson City woman is facing a felony theft charge after the owners of the Holiday Lodge found more than $3,000 in receipts missing.

Lillian Kaye Meyer, 56, was hired in the summer of 2017 to manage the Minden motel. The owner learned something was amiss when the staff found the motel locked up while the owner was out of town on July 3, 2017.

Meyer had cleaned out her property and allegedly the till. She appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday and released pending a May 18 hearing.

■ A Carson City man who swapped his shoes for a pair of boots and walked out of the Topsy Walmart wearing them on Sunday admitted the theft on Monday and was given a suspended 10-day jail sentence.

■ The faux prize patrol is hitting the phones, according to a Gardnerville Ranchos woman who received a robocall on Monday night.

She said the caller said if she paid a fee she could get her $8 million prize. She wisely ignored the call, but wanted people to be aware.