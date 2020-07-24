Attorney seeks global resolution in felonies

A Gardnerville man who had to be brought back from California on a warrant is expected to be arraigned in District Court on Aug. 18.

David Edward Price, 51, is facing burglary and drug felonies and was the subject of a $75,000 warrant for failing to turn up in court.

He was arrested in California in under a week and is being held in Douglas County Jail.

Price is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday on a trafficking charge. In addition to the drug charge, Price is facing theft charges in relation to a burglary ring that raided four Foothill homes.

Attorney Adam Spicer said he and prosecutors are seeking a global resolution to the charges.

Price was on parole for possession when he was arrested in December on a trafficking charge.

■ A Gardnerville man received a suspended 18-48-month sentence on condition he attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

Omar Mendez Jr., 43, was arrested for selling 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine in May and June 2019.

Mendez admitted on Tuesday that he’d used methamphetamine four days before appearing in court.

In exchange for his plea to sale of a controlled substance, prosecutors recommended a suspended 1-3-year prison sentence.

“If he is supervised, maybe he can be successful,” prosecutor Erik Levin said, citing Mendez’s lack of a serious criminal record.

“You sold poison to people in this community, and that’s not OK,” Young said. “Your life is going to change.”

■ A woman facing a felony drug charge, who was living at a Gardnerville motel, failed to turn up for court on Tuesday.

Mary Franklin, 29, was arrested after a traffic stop on June 28. Deputies allegedly found 10.5 grams of methamphetamine in two bags in the back of a patrol vehicle after she was transported.

A $5,000 nationwide warrant was issued for her arrest.

■ A Carson man received a suspended 364-day jail sentence Monday after he took his daughter shoplifting at the Target.

Daniel Duckworth, 37, was convicted of child endangerment and petite larceny after being arrested Feb. 9 for taking merchandise and hiding it in the girl’s blanket.