Appellate court rejects appeal in case of zip-tie case

Nevada’s appeals court rejected a Gardnerville man’s argument that beating and zip-tying a 90-pound woman was self defense.

Donald Douglas Eby, 61, was convicted of battery causing substantial bodily harm to the woman. She suffered facial injuries serious enough to require surgery after he hit her in the face multiple times.

The victim escaped Eby’s Centerville Lane home and was found wearing only a bathrobe and underwear by a passing motorist on Jan. 2, 2017.

Eby appealed arguing there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction. He admitted punching her but argued it was in self-defense. According to the unanimous ruling by the three appellate judges, the extent of her injuries was confirmed by pictures taken of the damage she suffered and by the surgeon who performed surgery on her.

The ruling states the conviction was supported by substantial evidence. The jury didn’t buy the argument Eby beat her in self-defense.

He was convicted and sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on June 6, 2018.

During his sentencing, the victim testified Eby pulled the zip ties out of his pocket, and she believed he had no intention of letting her leave that night.

Eby was denied parole at a March 28 hearing. He could be released from prison as early as December of this year.