Alpine takes man in custody after standoff

Alpine and Douglas authorities responded to a report of a possibly armed man who fled on foot after being stopped near the state line on Saturday morning.

Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges said the sheriff's office is aiding Alpine County deputies in the search.

At 1:20 p.m. authorities reported the subject was in custody surrendering. Medics were called to the scene to evaluate his condition.

Motorists reported emergency vehicles southbound at a high rate of speed with lights and sirens on Highway 88 at about 11:40 p.m.

Emergency personnel, including Douglas Special Weapons and Tactics officers responded. Firefighters from East Fork and Eastern Alpine are staged at the state line.