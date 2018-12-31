Alpine supervisor arrested for DUI

Longtime Alpine County Supervisor Donald Milton Jardine, 67, confirmed Monday he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Jardine was taken into custody on Dec. 17 after he was pulled over near Pickett's Junction.

He said he dropped off some paperwork at Kirkwood and did some hiking near Carson Pass.

Jardine said he was having chest pains and had no cell service, looked out over Hope Valley and drank two things of wine.

"Because of the chest pains I was planning on driving over to Barton Memorial Hospital (in South Lake Tahoe)," he said. "In the meantime, (Alpine Undersheriff Spencer Case) pulled me over before I got to Pickett's Junction and called an ambulance and they checked me out. Said nothing medical was a problem."

He said the California Highway Patrol took him into custody with an estimated .10 blood alcohol content. The legal limit in California is .08.

"I'm sorry to let you all down," he said.

Jardine said Monday he'd just been released from a treatment center.