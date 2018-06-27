Alleged ‘Rainbow Crew’ member in Douglas custody

A man believed to be a member of the infamous Bay Area "Rainbow Crew" is in Douglas County custody in two high-end shoplifting cases.

R'Mani Minard, 24, is facing charges of theft, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

He was picked up from prison Monday in California on a warrant issued Jan. 24, 2017, in connection with two raids on the Topsy Ulta store.

In January 2016, he is accused of working with another person to take 37 bottles of men's cologne from the store. Douglas investigators also connected him with the theft of $3,000 of cologne two months earlier in Nov. 29, 2015.

According to court documents, the theft ring struck high-end stores across the Bay Area.

A San Francisco investigator said the gang collected $500,000 in merchandise from Luis Vuitton stores alone.

In court documents, Minard was referred to as one of the crew's most prolific members.