Alleged DUI leads to weapons charges

A man taken into custody after a Tuesday evening traffic stop at Lake Tahoe faces felonies for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Jared A. Ayers, 23, was stopped by deputies on Highway 50 near Hidden Woods Drive. He faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs and left of center, not having a license, registration or insurance.

■ A Battle Mountain man was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon on a charge of felony destruction of property.

Ross J. Begoa, 38, was arrested at the Hard Rock Casino on battery and destruction of property. He posted $16,649 bail and was released.

A Lake Tahoe man arrested Friday afternoon on several traffic violations is facing a felony for failure to appear.

Jeffrey A. Gross, 45, was taken into custody at Lake Parkway and Lower Loop Drive in Stateline for driving while suspended for DUI, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, no insurance and an alternative sentencing violation.

A Coleville man was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant on Monday after a stop at Highway 395 and Courtland Lane.

Daniel T. Kephart, 35, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday.