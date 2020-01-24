Admitted thief in custody for violating probation

A Carson City man who admitted stealing from a Ruhenstroth family is in custody on a warrant after he failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

William B. Soukup, 21, was booked 9 p.m. Thursday for failure to appear and a probation violation, according to Douglas County Jail records.

Soukup received a suspended five-year prison sentence in January 2019 on the condition he serve a six-month jail sentence and pay $3,900 restitution.

On Tuesday, attorney Kris Brown said Soukup had a warrant issued out of Washoe County.

Soukup faces 20-60 months in prison if it should be determined he violated his probation.

■ A Gardnerville man waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and was bound over to district court on a gross misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Daniel Redding, 27, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday where his attorney said he planned to admit the charge in district court.

Redding is scheduled to appear Feb. 11.

He was arrested Jan. 2 after deputies found he had a baton.

■ A man accused of burglary in connection with the Sept. 9, 2019, theft of a dozen car batteries is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Dayton resident Jesus F. Martinez, 35, was one of three men connected with the theft of the batteries, a sound bar and a DVD player from the Gardnerville Walmart.

Another man implicated in the case admitted to a count of petite larceny on Friday.

Duke Maita, 48, received a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to stay out of Douglas County Walmarts.