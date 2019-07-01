Admitted Johnson Lane rapist up for parole

A man who admitted he raped and stabbed a 17-year-old Johnson Lane girl in 1982 is up for parole, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Curtis Ralph Lange, 55, still has two prison terms pending for rape of two Washoe County woman while he was out on parole in the Douglas County case.

Lange was 18 on Aug. 16, 1982, when he broke into the victim’s home and assaulted her at knifepoint.

He stabbed her once in the head and left with about $50 in cash.

She recognized his voice and called the sheriff’s office immediately after he left, according to The Record-Courier.

Sentenced to life with a possibility of parole, he was paroled in 2002 after serving 20 years in prison.

His parole was revoked and he received two consecutive life sentences, after he admitted to raping two women in Reno in 2006 and 2008.

Even if he’s paroled on the Douglas sexual assault, he still has at least 20 years to serve in prison.