Admission could lead to 29-year prison term

A former Indian Hills man faces up to 29 years after he admitted Monday to abusing an 8-year-old boy.

Devin Andrew Choate, 27, entered guilty pleas to three counts of child abuse or neglect, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery with strangulation.

He is not eligible for probation on the domestic battery charge and must be certified by a psychologist he is not at a high risk to reoffend to receive probation on the child abuse charge.

According to court documents, he abused the child over the course of three days, including putting a machete to the child’s throat and threatening to chop him to bits.

He also admitted to covering the child’s mouth with duct tape, holding his head under water, grabbing the child by the neck and punching him.

Investigators were investigating a potential assault on the boy by another child. Investigators learned that Choate threatened the boy with more violence if he said anything to them.

Choate is a convicted felon who served consecutive 2-5-year prison terms for burglary in Washoe County. He was paroled in August 2019, less than a year before the July 25-27 events that led to his admissions.

Choate is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

■ A Los Angeles man admitted Monday he was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Samuel Walker White, 39, faces 1-5 years in prison in connection with his Sept. 20 arrest at a Minden motel.

The Chevrolet S-10 pickup returned stolen back in June.

Prosectuor Patrick Ferguson said White had five prior felonies in California, in arguing for bail to remain $10,000.

Prosecutors are recommending probation for White when he is sentenced on Nov. 16. He has been in custody since his arrest.

■ A Lake Tahoe man who admitted to a count of possession of marijuana for sale received a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence.

Scott David Haas, 50, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and attend veterans specialty court.

Haas served in the U.S. Army for slightly more than a year before he was discharged.

Attorney John Routsis said that Haas injured his back and was prescribed opiates. He argued that when Haas failed drug rehab, he was discharged.

Haas shifted to marijuana use and was convicted in 2008 of having 11 pounds of marijuana in his home and 64 plants, in addition to hallucinogenic mushrooms.

He received and successfully completed probation.

Haas was arrested Aug. 27, 2019, with three large vacuum-packed boxes of marijuana.

■ A 58-year-old Lake Tahoe woman was granted diversion after admitting to transporting methamphetamine.

Shelli Patrice Peyton will have three years to complete Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. If she’s successful, the felony charge will be dropped.

Peyton was arrested on Highway 50 on June 10.