Accused robber waives preliminary hearing

An accused armed robber will go to Douglas County District Court after he waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

James Tabor, 36, was arrested within hours of the June 1 stick-up at Carson Country Market in Indian Hills after someone recognized a 14-year-old teenager, who appeared to be serving as look-out.

Tabor, an Indian Hills resident, remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on July 10.

According to court documents, the teenager entered the Indian Hills market and texted someone when the store was clear.

A man wearing a mask entered the store and demanded cash.

The boy was recognized on the security footage, which led investigators to Tabor.

Tabor allegedly enlisted the boy by telling him that if they didn't rob the store they would lose their home.