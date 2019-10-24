Accused mushroom salesman held on $250,000 bail

Carson Valley’s ’shroom supply may have been significantly reduced with the seizure of 5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and nearly $10,000 in cash in Johnson Lane last week.

Robert Vieth Wilson, 63, is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Nov. 13 after a search of his home allegedly revealed the mushrooms, cash, 7 pounds of marijuana extract, a THC extraction lab and 21 firearms.

Wilson was arrested Oct. 16 in a car stop away from the home on Esther Way located east of Vicky Lane in northern Carson Valley.

He is being held in Douglas County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail on four counts of trafficking and one of sales of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

The search warrant was issued after an investigation involving the Douglas County Street Enforcement Team and the Tri-Net Task Force conducted at least five drug purchases from Wilson in August and September, including buying mushrooms and methamphetamine on Sept. 24.

Sheriff’s Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said Wilson sold 38 grams of methamphetamine during the transactions. He estimated the street value of the mushrooms at $14,000.