Accused LSD salesman, driver face Douglas charges

An accused Carson City drug purveyor and his driver were taken into custody this week on felony warrants out of East Fork Justice Court.

Brandon K. Ledford, 19, was transferred to Douglas County from Carson City on Wednesday on three counts of sales of a controlled substance.

He was arrested at Winnie Lane an Carson Street on Wednesday night after being stopped for a broken headlight.

According to a warrant issued on July 12, he allegedly sold LSD on April 26, May 7 and May 28.

He allegedly connected with his clients using SnapChat.

Ledford’s alleged driver, Kathleen K. McGowan, was transferred to Douglas from Carson City on Thursday morning on three counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

She was arrested earlier that morning at Fifth and Fairview in Carson City on the East Fork warrants.

■ A Silver Springs woman arrested on Tuesday night was carrying a half ounce of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Vanessa Yescas-Flores, 28, was pulled over after deputies spotted her license plate light was out.

Yescas-Flores had a learner’s permit and a K-9 alerted that there were drugs in the vehicle.

She also allegedly had $630 in proceeds in drug sales in the vehicle.