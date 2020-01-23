Accused drunk driver ordered to district court

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman accused of being drunk when she rear-ended another vehicle last summer was ordered to appear Feb. 2 in Douglas County District Court on a charge of felony driving under the influence.

Sally Joy Seagren, 57, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing where it was determined there was sufficient cause to uphold the charge.

According to court documents, Seagren was driving a Ford F-250 when she allegedly struck a vehicle stopped at Muir Drive and Tillman Lane.

Seagren left her ID at the scene, which was later turned over to deputies. According to the report, Seagren stumbled away from the collision and was found by deputies at a local bar. She was so intoxicated she could not stand without help.

Seagren was sentenced to prison in 2016 after she failed a felony DUI diversion program she had been ordered into the previous year.

Even if she’d successfully completed the diversion program, a subsequent felony conviction carries a mandatory prison sentence of between 2 and 15 years and a $2,000 fine.

Seagren is denying the charge and is being represented by attorney Maria Pence.

■ A Lake Tahoe man on parole for burglarizing vehicles at Stateline is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on March 3.

Peter William Quillian, 27, was booked into Douglas County Jail at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 9 after being pulled over. He faces a second instance of driving under the influence and possession of a hypodermic needle. The arrest could result in his parole being revoked. Quillian received a 16-72-month sentence in January 2018.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate he was paroled in October 2018.

■ Two men accused of stealing car batteries from the Gardnerville Walmart are scheduled to have preliminary hearings in East Fork Justice Court on Friday.

Duke Maita, 48, and Jesus Martinez, 35, are accused in a Sept. 9, 2019, theft where they allegedly took a dozen car batteries, a sound bar and a DVD player during at 4:30 a.m.

A pickup truck with the loot was found in the parking lot of a Minden casino and the men were inside.