Accused burglar waives hearing

A man who was arrested with a stolen motorcycle and firearms plans to admit a felony, his attorney said Wednesday.

Jesse Louis Martinez, 29, waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court.

Attorney Brian Filter said Martinez plans to plead guilty to one count of burglary with a deadly weapon on Jan. 21.

Martinez was arrested Dec. 18 after he was stopped while traveling northbound on Highway 88 near where it crosses the East Fork of the Carson River.

According to court documents, Douglas County deputies contacted Martinez, who was apparently having trouble with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle just north of Centerville.

They asked him if he needed help and ran the Harley through the crime database, but left after not finding any indication it had been stolen.

After driving away one of the deputies looked up the person the Harley was registered to and noticed the photo was of an older man. He then went to the owner’s Facebook page where the theft was posted. It had been reported to Reno Police, who were in the process of uploading the theft to the National Crime Information Center.

The deputies pulled over and waited for Martinez to ride by and then conducted a traffic stop. At the stop, another deputy recognized a collection of belt buckles in Martinez’ possession as belonging to the occupant of a home just north of Centerville.

When deputies visited the home, they found the door had been kicked in. Three long guns were recovered along with the motorcycle.

■ A Gardnerville man accused of stealing a vehicle on Dec. 7, as the Parade of Lights was wrapping up, was ordered released on his own recognizance.

There is some question as to whether Shane Dollar will actually be released because he has a hold out of Western Regional Drug Court.

Dollar’s attorney said he still has to deal with a Lyon County case. Under the order, if he is released from custody, he must wear a GPS device and remain on house arrest except for court appearances.

The case was continued until Jan. 15.

■ A Gardnerville man waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and will go to Douglas County District Court to face charges of possession of a controlled substance and stalking.

Ryan Mark Harris, 33, has been in custody since Dec. 19 on a violation of bail conditions.

He was initially arrested Nov. 8 after a traffic stop. When asked to get out of his vehicle, a deputy allegedly spotted a bag of methamphetamine on the drivers seat.

On Nov. 23, Harris admitted to being involved in a traffic accident of a woman who was trying to break off a relationship. She said he chased her and at some point he hit the rear of her vehicle.

Harris is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Jan. 21.