Accused burglar found competent

A man was found competent to face a burglary charge in connection with a break-in that occurred more than two years ago.

Everett Bridenbaugh, 22, was arrested on a warrant issued after his fingerprints were allegedly found in the home.

According to court documents, a resident in the 700 block of Foothill reported he returned home after being away overnight to find his car was driven out of the garage and was stuck in a snowbank and he was missing a $4,000 coin collection.

Investigators were able to get fingerprints at the scene, but it was October 2018 before they came back, allegedly identifying Bridenbaugh.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a vehicle. He was arrested by Sparks Police on Nov. 28, 2018, while panhandling near an onramp. Concerns about his ability to aid in his defense prompted a request for the competency exam. So he was sent back to Sparks, this time to Lakes Crossing, where doctors found he was competent.

Bridenbaugh remains in custody and his case was remanded back to East Fork Justice Court.

A Gardnerville man was bound over to district court on Friday on a charge of felony domestic battery.

John W. Hamrick, 33, was taken into custody after an East Fork Justice Court hearing on Friday.

He is accused of a third instance of domestic battery, which is a felony and is punishable by up to six years in prison.

According to court documents, he allegedly pushed the victim to the ground in an effort to take away her cell phone on Jan. 21.

He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on April 22.

A Gardnerville man was taken into custody on Tuesday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly pointed a rifle at his parents.

Cade Ball, 18, told deputies he was angry his parents had taken away his razor blades, so he got the Sig Sauer 516 from under his bed and installed an empty magazine, and cocked it.

A California man is in Douglas County custody after he was arrested on a warrant issued by the state gaming authority.

Richard S. Fuentes, 42, faces felony charges in Tahoe Township Justice Court. He was taken into custody by an agent of the Gaming Control Board.

A Carson City woman facing a methamphetamine trafficking charges was taken into custody for violating her bail conditions on Wednesday afternoon.

Anne M. Spiker, 36, is accused of selling 14 grams of the drug on Dec. 18, and 7.2 grams on Dec. 11. She was arrested on a warrant in Carson City on March 6.

A man who was sentenced to prison last year for possession of a controlled substance is in jail facing a felony count of battery by a prisoner.

Parker Eoff, 30, is accused of punching another inmate while he was being held in jail last spring. Eoff was paroled after roughly two months in prison.

A complaint was filed Sept. 18, 2018, and Eoff was arrested on Tuesday.