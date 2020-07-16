$300,000 theft may lead to prison

A home health care worker is facing 2-20 years in prison after he allegedly took $300,000 in cash, gold, silver and jewelry from a Lake Tahoe home safe.

Miguel Gacuma, 31, of Dayton was hired in September to help a Stateline couple and shortly after he is accused of pawning their property.

Investigators found 75 transactions between September and Feb. 13 when the thefts were discovered.

According to court documents the owners returned from vacation and went into the safe where they discovered the empty boxes that once held their property.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Gacuma will admit to one count of exploitation of an elderly person for $5,000 or more.

District Judge Tod Young ordered Gacuma to appear in person for a July 28 arraignment due to connection problems.

Gacuma could face an up to $25,000 fine and is eligible for probation.

■ A Sept. 8-10 trial has been set for a Topaz Ranch Estates man who is denying a charge of home invasion.

Bradley Stribling is accused of kicking in a neighbor’s door on March 29.

The 29-year-old Stribling was reportedly found standing in a Eagle Mountain Road garage. The crime wasn’t reported until two weeks later when the victim felt safe enough to contact deputies.

Stribling withdrew from a plea deal on June 29 but was ordered into custody on $5,000 cash bail after he admitted to violating bail conditions.

Stribling was released from prison in November after being convicted of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He served a prison term for theft after he was caught trying to take equipment from firefighters in 2009.

■ Prosecutors are recommending a suspended sentence for a man who agreed to enter a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Devin Marcyes, 27, is accused of selling heroin between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17. He was taken into custody on March 11.

Marcyes was arrested last week with two brothers. All three of them were found passed out in a vehicle parked along a Gardnerville Ranchos street.

■ A man who gave a false ID to deputies was received a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence on Tuesday.

Jose Perez-Orozco, 30, was arrested Feb. 16, 2019, after being pulled over in Indian Hills for driving a vehicle with a broken windshield.

The charge is a felony and could affect Perez-Orozco’s immigration status. Under new sentencing guidelines, his sentence was suspended for 18 months.