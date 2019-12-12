25 grams of meth nets man 4-10 years

A man who came to Lake Tahoe hoping to trade methamphetamine for sex was sentenced Monday to 4-10 years in prison instead.

John William Wood, 53, had to have help to stand at his sentencing after suffering brain cancer a decade ago.

Wood was carrying 25 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested on June 8 at Lake Tahoe.

Attorney Andrew Bunn said he was not transporting the drugs for sale, but to trade for sex with prostitutes.

Prosecutor Erik Levin pointed out that qualified as a transaction.

“This is a sad case,” he said. “I don’t see an evil man, we don’t see a violent man. I see a man who hasn’t done anything over the last 10 years except steal or get high.”

Levin said Wood has 18 prior arrests related to drugs. Wood could have received up to 15 years in prison.

He was given credit for 185 days time served.

■ A Californian’s attorney said his client, an ex-felon who had a firearm when he was arrested, didn’t think he was a good candidate for probation.

Jared Allen Ayers, 23, was sentenced to 2-6 years in prison in connection with his Aug. 27 arrest.

Attorney Andrew Bunn said Ayers will likely be revoked on his probation out of Riverside, Calif.

Ayers was given credit for 105 days time served since his arrest.

■ A Carson City man who served as wheelman and lookout in four drug sales admitted to four felonies on Monday.

Eric Thomas Gomez, 35, faces up to 4-23 years in prison on one count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and three counts of sales of a controlled substance.

Gomez could also receive probation, but agreed not to seek a diversion.

The conspiracy charge stems from activity that occurred between Nov. 1 and Dec. 18, 2018.

The sales charges stem from transactions that occurred on Dec. 11, Dec. 14 and Dec. 18, 2018.

Gomez is accused of driving Carson City resident Anne M. Spiker, 36, in two of the transactions.

Spiker received three suspended sentences for her part in the methamphetamine transactions. She was ordered to complete Western Regional Drug Court as a condition of probation.

Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2020.

■ A California woman received a suspended 1-3-year sentence in connection with a rash of Lake Tahoe vehicle burglaries that occurred last spring.

Briana Williams, 23, was ordered to pay $1,082 restitution and $350 in extradition costs as part of her sentence after she admitted to being a principal to grand larceny.

Attorney Maria Pence said Williams was scheduled to be sentenced on a felony related to smash and grab burglaries at South Lake Tahoe gyms that occurred around April 11.

■ A man who went on the lam after admitting to a count of unlawful transport of a controlled substance was given credit for enough time served that he probably won’t spend much time in prison.

Matthew Alexander, 41, was gone for around a year before he was taken into custody on Nov. 21 on a district court warrant.

He was arrested at Lake Tahoe after deputies found 33.1 grams of methamphetamine in the console of his vehicle.

Defense attorney Maria Pence said that if Alexander had turned up for sentencing last year, he likely would have received probation.

She said he spent 212 days waiting to see a judge and that after he was released, feared returning to Douglas County after missing a drug test.

“He does not want to return to Douglas County ever again,” she said.

Alexander was sentenced to 12-36 months in state prison, but given credit for 231 days time served.

■ A 38-year-old man could face up to four years in prison after he admitted Monday to having heroin.

Justin Ryan Moore, 38, who was caught with the drug on Sept. 16, 2018, also faces a burglary case in Washoe County.

Attorney Maria Pence said that case stemmed from Moore’s addiction.

Moore is expected to remain in custody until his Jan. 6, 2020, sentencing.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted Monday to a felony driving under the influence charge.

John Anthony Broadfoot, 42, was arrested July 3 after being pulled over by the Nevada Highway Patrol at Highway 50 and Tahoe Drive.

There is a chance Broadfoot will seek diversion at his Feb. 3 sentencing, attorney William Cole said.

If he doesn’t, or it isn’t granted, Broadfoot faces a mandatory 1-6 year prison sentence. The charge also carries a mandatory minimum $2,000 fine.

■ A Carson City man faces a probation violation after he was taken into custody in the capital accused of pushing a store security officer.

Tyler Schroeder, 30, was arrested Nov. 29 in Carson, according to court documents.

He had already missed a test with alternative sentencing after he admitted a county of being under the influence of methamphetamine on Oct. 7.