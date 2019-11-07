2 trials confirmed and a third on the way

A three-day trial of a Carson City man on charges of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon is on track to start Nov. 20 after a motions hearing Tuesday.

Gary Allen Dillishaw, 20, is denying the charges. He appeared in court with attorney Ken Stover where District Judge Tod Young denied two prosecution motions.

Prosecutor Matt Johnson sought to have a single thumb drive containing several pieces of evidence entered as a single exhibit. Young said each exhibit will have to be published to the jury separate. Johnson also sought to suppress evidence he said would place a witness in a bad light. Young said the motion was too broad. But he did warn Stover that he would have to notify the defense if he intended to introduce evidence about a witness’s character or any prior bad acts.

The trial of a former Carson Valley resident is also set to go forward.

Hugh P. Talmon, 51, is facing two counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said she was in contact with prosecutors in Las Vegas, where Talmon is facing a similar charge. That trial has been delayed until early December.

The deadline for motions was Tuesday, and both Mazza and defense attorney Kris Brown asked for more time. However, Young said he expected the attorneys to meet the deadline and denied an extension.

A trial will be scheduled for a Gardnerville Ranchos man who on Tuesday denied a charge of lewdness with a minor.

Jayson Kagan, 21, has been in custody since March 1, 2018.

On Tuesday he also denied charges of battery by a prisoner in custody, open and gross lewdness and damaging jail property.

Defense attorney Brian Filter asked that those charges be dealt with in a second trial separate from the lewdness charge.

The incident occurred the month before Kagan’s arrest and allegedly involved a 5-year-old.

Kagan waived his right to a trial within 60 days and the exact trial dates will be worked out by attorneys over the next week.

A first domestic battery trial under new rules has been scheduled for Nov. 21 in East Fork Justice Court.

Prior to a Nevada Supreme Court ruling that occurred in September, justice courts were not required to hold trials for domestic battery cases.