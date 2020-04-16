2 arrested in Mono County shooting

Marque Santos Marquez



Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shooting on the Benton Paiute Reservation.

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an altercation that resulted in a shooting on Easter. After the investigation, Marque Santos Marquez and Emilio Elizarraraz were arrested on Tuesday.

Members of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Bishop Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Mono County District Attorney’s Office served search warrants on two residences located on the reservation on Tuesday were both subjects were arrested without incident.

Marquez was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery with great bodily injury, and felon in possession of a firearm. Elizarraraz was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549 ext 7.