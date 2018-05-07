10 DUI arrests top crazy weekend

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested for a third instance of driving under the influence at the Ranchos sandpits early on Cinco de Mayo.

Travis P. Atchison, 27, was taken into custody after deputies came across a running vehicle at 2:22 a.m.

They found Atchison unconscious behind the wheel with an open beer can and a cigarette that had gone out between his fingers.

After waking him, they gave him a preliminary breath test which revealed a .253 blood alcohol content, according to court documents.

Atchison was one of 10 people arrested for driving under the influence between May 4 and 6.

Two drunk driving hit-and-runs resulted in arrests on Friday.

Bishop resident Cody Wayne Brown, 32, was taken into custody for driving under the influence and hit and run on Friday. Brown also has a fugitive warrant out for his arrest.

According to court documents, Brown was driving a white F-150 pickup involved in a collision in the parking lot of a Topsy Way fast food restaurant.

The pickup was spotted southbound near Ironwood where deputies had to surround it to get Brown to stop.

A preliminary breath test revealed he had a

In addition to the traffic charges, he was also wanted on a fugitive warrant for failing to report in Bishop, Calif.

An 18-year-old Topaz Ranch Estates man was arrested Friday evening after a hit and run at the Topaz Lodge.

Deputies responded at 5:34 p.m. after receiving a report that a green Toyta Rav-4 hit the gas pump at the Topaz Lodge

As they were en route to the Lodge, a second call involving a Rav-4 similar to the first ran over mailboxes and rolled near Pearl and Breccia roads in Topaz Ranch Estates before driving off.

The vehicle was found on Granite Way. A witness said he saw a man leave the vehicle and stumble west down Granite. Deputies then received a report a man was lying unconscious in the middle of Walker View and Pebble roads.

A preliminary breath test revealed he had a .216 blood alcohol content.

A California high school senior faces a felony possession of a controlled substance charge after he was arrested for driving under the influence on

Austin C. Pelizzari, 18, was pulled over early Sunday morning for speeding down Highway 395 in Minden.

He was taken into custody for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of alprazolam.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins released Pelizzari on his own recognizance on the condition he return to court on June 20. Attorney Matthew Work was appointed to represent the teenager.