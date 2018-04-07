Coverley wins deputies’ endorsement

Sheriff's candidate Capt. Dan Coverley received the endorsement of the Douglas County Sheriff's Protective Association.

Association President Jon Storke announced the endorsement on Friday.

Members held a meet and greet for the candidates at the Carson Valley Inn on April 4.

"All four candidates running for Sheriff were invited and attended the event," the announcement said. "Each candidate was asked a series of prepared questions developed by the membership of the Douglas County Sheriff's Protective Association."

After they'd spoken, the association took two votes, one to determine if they wanted to endorse a candidate and then another on which candidate.

Coverley won the majority, Storke said.

Members of the association also voted to endorse Commissioner Steve Thaler for re-election to District 2 and Commission candidate Wesley Rice for District 4.

Republicans will decide on the commissioner nominee in the June primary. That will decide the District 2 race. An unaffiliated candidate is running in District 4.

If any one of the four candidates running for sheriff wins 50 percent plus one of the vote in June, that candidate will be declared sheriff. If not, the top-two vote getters will go on to the general election in November.