Coverley camp takes down Brady, Duffy links

The four-way for sheriff had its first kerfuffle when Capt. Dan Coverley's campaign was accused of linking his website to addresses for two of his competitors.

Robbe Lehmann admitted to setting up URLs that linked to the Coverley site, but denied that the sites were spoofed.

"The PR firm that we hired, and who has worked on many campaigns in Northern Nevada, advised us last year that it is common practice to buy domain names related to your opponents and use those domains to spread your message," Lehmann told The Record-Courier.

The Coverley campaign anticipated they would be facing Capt. Joe Duffy, purchasing http://DuffyForSheriff.com back in 2016. Lehmann also registered davebradyforsheriff.com in April 2017.

Dave Brady said the action by the Coverley campaign was concerning.

"This type of inappropriate behavior by a candidate for sheriff calls into question ones ethics and moral turpitude," he said.

Brady said there are already Coverley signs appearing, ahead of the date they're allowed.

According to the Clerk-Treasurer's Office, state law doesn't permit campaign signs to be posted until 60 days before the June 12 primary.

"These questionable tactics might be something we could expect from a politician, but not from someone who wants to be Sheriff of Douglas County," Brady said.

Lehmann said anyone who was redirected to the Dan 4Sheriff.com site would realize they hadn't made it to the other candidates' site.

"It's important to note that we did not 'spoof' any of the websites of our competitors, that is, create fake websites that imitated our opponents' official websites," Lehmann said. "Nor were the visitors to these websites directed to websites that propagate fake or misleading news."

Lehmann said both sites were taken down.

All four sheriff's candidates will be at today's Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce luncheon 11:45 a.m. at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

They have been invited to speak about what the key issues facing the sheriff's office are and how and why they would deal with those issues.

Lunch costs $25.

All four men are competing to replace Sheriff Ron Pierini, who is retiring after serving since 1997.

The nonpartisan race will appear on the June primary ballot. If one gets more than 50 percent of the vote, that man will be sheriff, otherwise the top two vote-getters will go the general election in November.