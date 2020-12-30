Couple buys Gardnerville trucking company

Long-time Gardnerville company Nicholson Trucking has been purchased by Stephen and Lana Hansen, who are renaming it Hansen Trucking Inc.

The new company will transport delivery of dirt, rock and asphalt to construction sites in Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe, Carson City, Reno and Sparks.

“We are extremely excited about forming our own trucking firm, and we look forward to meeting our next goal of expanding our already healthy customer base even further,” Lana Hansen said. “Thanks to our experience in the field, we have strong relationships with many of the contractors and government officials that the existing firm worked with, so we foresee a smooth transition in ownership.”

Nevada State Development Corp., the state’s largest provider of low-interest SBA 504 loans, facilitated the $431,000 portion of financing for the Hansens’ purchase in conjunction with Wells Fargo Bank.

“We would like to offer our hearty congratulations to Lana and Steve for achieving this big milestone in their business journey,” said Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with Nevada State Development Corporation. “It is always a genuine pleasure to help business owners achieve their dream with the assistance of an SBA 504 loan. Lana and Steve have certainly showed they have what it takes to get the job done in this field, so we see nothing but success for their business expansion.”

Hansen Trucking will also haul snow and sand to assist with the snow removal efforts of local government entities during the winter months.

Key customers of the operation will include Qualcon Contractors, Bing Materials, Cruz Construction, Joy Engineering, West Coast Paving, Granite Construction, Tahoe Asphalt, Brunswick Canyon Materials, Syblon Ried, Caltrans, the Nevada Dept. of Transportation, Black Gold Asphalt, Black Point Cinder Mine, MCW Construction, and Lakeside Paving, Lana Hansen said.

In addition to nurturing business relationships with existing customers, Hansen Trucking will also pursue a woman-owned business DBE certification, which enhances its ability to compete for local, state and federal public works projects.

As more projects are added, according to the Hansens, Hansen Trucking may expand its base of operations to locations such as Pahrump in Southern Nevada as well as the California cities of Sacramento, Truckee and as far south as Lone Pine.