County’s longest serving judge takes oath

Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson was sworn in for his fourth term on the bench.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins administered the oath on Jan. 4 as one of his last official acts.

Perkins is retiring after a decade on the East Fork bench.

Glasson was unopposed this year. He was first elected in 2000.

Glasson is only the fourth person to serve as Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace since the township's creation in 1947.

Ellsworth Chappell served for 27 years from 1955 to 1982. Glasson is tied with his predecessor, Steve McMorris, who served from 1983 to 2000.

Tahoe Township covers Douglas County in the Lake Tahoe Basin, including Stateline.