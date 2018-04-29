County tentative budget goes two more days
April 29, 2018
Another 16 hours of tentative budget hearings is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week.
With assessed valuation expected to crack $3 billion for the first time since the Great Recession, county officials are expecting property tax revenues to increase to $21.67 million.
Sales tax and gaming revenues are also budgeted to increase to $13.9 million.
The projected total general fund revenue is $46.8 million up slightly from last year's budget of $44.57 million.
Expenses are projected to be $47.7 million, including $32 million in personnel services and $10.2 million in services and supplies.
The towns of Genoa, Gardnerville and Minden are included in the county budget as their own funds.
Commissioners meet at 8 a.m. Monday in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 8th St. in Minden.
They are scheduled to start again 8 a.m. Tuesday.