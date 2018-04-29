County tentative budget goes two more days

Another 16 hours of tentative budget hearings is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week.

With assessed valuation expected to crack $3 billion for the first time since the Great Recession, county officials are expecting property tax revenues to increase to $21.67 million.

Sales tax and gaming revenues are also budgeted to increase to $13.9 million.

The projected total general fund revenue is $46.8 million up slightly from last year's budget of $44.57 million.

Expenses are projected to be $47.7 million, including $32 million in personnel services and $10.2 million in services and supplies.

The towns of Genoa, Gardnerville and Minden are included in the county budget as their own funds.

Recommended Stories For You

Commissioners meet at 8 a.m. Monday in the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 8th St. in Minden.

They are scheduled to start again 8 a.m. Tuesday.