County suggests live might work better than live-streaming today

Anyone with an interest in today’s Douglas County commissioners meeting might want to make their way to Minden.

The county meeting is online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a339Yq-7Aa0 and appears to be working.

“We are asking members of the public to please plan to be in attendance at the Board Chambers if there is an item of interest on today’s agenda,” County Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said.

A replacement part for the equipment used to live stream the meeting, which starts at 1 p.m. has been ordered, but might not be installed in time.

“We are working swiftly to resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience,” Blosser said in an email. “Should the situation change, we will provide a status update.”

Call the county manager’s office with questions or concerns at 775-782-9821.