County names vacation rental task force

Members of a citizen's task force to review the county's vacation home rental policy have been named.

Acting Community Development Director Dave Lundergreen said 11 members were selected from a pool of 35 applicants. Six are from Lake Tahoe while five are Carson Valley representatives.

He said a presentation on the task force will be made to county commissioners at their Thursday meeting in Stateline.

"We will be asking them to give a scope of work for the task force," he said. "We will then proceed with task force meetings."

The six Lake Tahoe members are:

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority's Carol Chaplin

Zephyr Cove GID Chairman Mickie Hempler

Glenbrook Rental Program LLC's Kevin Kjer

Summit Village HOA President Lauren Romain

Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Teshara

Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors representative Natalie Yannish.

Carson Valley members are

Genoa Lakes HOA's Dan Aynesworth

Carson Valley Golf Course owner Tom Brooks

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock

Business owner Dan Reed

Carson Valley Visitors Authority Director Jan Vandermade