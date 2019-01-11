County names vacation rental task force
January 11, 2019
Members of a citizen's task force to review the county's vacation home rental policy have been named.
Acting Community Development Director Dave Lundergreen said 11 members were selected from a pool of 35 applicants. Six are from Lake Tahoe while five are Carson Valley representatives.
He said a presentation on the task force will be made to county commissioners at their Thursday meeting in Stateline.
"We will be asking them to give a scope of work for the task force," he said. "We will then proceed with task force meetings."
The six Lake Tahoe members are:
Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority's Carol Chaplin
Recommended Stories For You
Zephyr Cove GID Chairman Mickie Hempler
Glenbrook Rental Program LLC's Kevin Kjer
Summit Village HOA President Lauren Romain
Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Teshara
Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors representative Natalie Yannish.
Carson Valley members are
Genoa Lakes HOA's Dan Aynesworth
Carson Valley Golf Course owner Tom Brooks
Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock
Business owner Dan Reed
Carson Valley Visitors Authority Director Jan Vandermade