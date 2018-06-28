County manager retiring

County Manager Larry Werner has given his notice effective Aug. 31.

"The time I have spent working for Douglas County has been challenging but rewarding," Werner said. "I know that it is time for me to pursue retirement and family, but I will miss working with the great people in this community in this capacity."

Werner's resignation and a plan for the future of the position will be held at the July 5 County Commissioners meeting.

"Larry Werner has been an asset to our organization and has seen us through some very difficult times," said Commission Chairman Steve Thaler. "We will miss his depth of knowledge, experience and dedication to public service. As a board, we hope to hold a discussion about the process in seeking a replacement for the County Manger position."

Since 2014 Werner dedicated a combination of three years of service to Douglas County. He was asked to take the reins as County Manager in February of 2016 and his contract was extended by the Board of County commissioners in September of 2017. Previously, Larry served as Interim County Manager to replace Douglas County Manager Steve Mokrohisky in spring 2014.

Werner, a north Valley resident served as Carson City manager for five years before taking the Douglas job.