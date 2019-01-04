County manager contract up Wednesday

IF YOU GO

A contract with Genoa resident and county manager finalist Tom Stone is expected to go before Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m., according to the county.

Stone, 65, was selected by county commissioners at their Dec. 17 meeting. He is asking $170,000 a year from the county, which is on the lower end of the pay scale.

According to the contract, the county may terminate Stone with 30 days notice and two months lump severance pay.

Stone will be able to terminate his contract with 60 days advance notice. If he terminates his contract or is fired for cause, the county is not required to pay severance.

Cause under the contract is defined as commission of a crime, except for traffic citation, or conduct that violates the law or county policy.

The county will pay for Stone's health insurance and PERS benefits.

Under the contract, Stone's performance will be evaluated within seven months. If commissioners find his performance to be exemplary, they could award him a 5-percent merit increase.

The contract as presented to commissioners would expire Dec. 31, 2021.

He served as deputy director of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority from 2011 to 2013, as director of real estate development. According to his resume, he was a registered lobbyist representing housing authority before the Nevada Legislature.

Before arriving in Nevada, Stone was Lassen County manager for eight months from 2010 to 2011.

He sued the county for wrongful termination, saying supervisors wanted to hide illegal spending of federal grants. The lawsuit was settled in 2014.

Stone was director of real estate development for the Montgomery, Ala., Housing Authority from 2009 to 2010.

Stone served as Eagle County commissioner from 1998 to 2006, until he said he was term-limited out.

Wednesday's meeting will be the third in a row for county commissioners who are scheduled to appoint new members to the planning commission on Monday.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet 5 p.m. Tuesday to appoint members of the Airport Advisory Committee, the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Law Library Board.

On Wednesday, after the discussion on the county manager, commissioners are scheduled to appoint members to the Water Conveyance Advisory Committee, the Genoa Historic District Commission, the Regional Transportation Commission, the Carson Water Suconservancy District, the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, the Board of Equalization, the Senior Services Advisory Council and the Library Board of Trustees.