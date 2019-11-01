County expects big crowd on Thursday for Park proposal hearing

IF YOU GOWhat: Douglas County Board of CommissionersWhen 1 p.m. Nov. 7Where: Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden

County officials are expecting a big crowd on Thursday for the first reading of an ordinance that amends the development agreement between Douglas County and Park Holdings as part of a master plan amendment.

Because the ordinance deals with a development agreement, the county must conduct a full hearing for the first reading including public comment.

The proposal establishes the full right of way for Muller Parkway and the transfer of density from Topaz Ranch Estates to Carson Valley. It establishes a maximum of 2,500 residences on 1,044 acres of land located north of Minden and Gardnerville.

“Due to increased interest in this item, the county will prepare additional staging areas in and around the historic courthouse for overflow capacity from the board chambers,” county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. “The sound from the meeting will be livestreamed at each of the staging areas.”

Blosser assured residents that everyone who attends the meeting will have an opportunity to share their opinion on the issue.

“Public comment may also be submitted in written form or sent electronically to the Douglas County Manager’s Office at cmadmin@douglasnv.us.

This won’t be the only opportunity to weigh in on the master plan amendment and development agreement.

Douglas County Planning Commissioners are scheduled to meet at the CVIC Hall in Minden on the master plan amendment and change of land use. County commissioners are scheduled to hear the second reading of the ordinance and the master plan amendment on Dec. 3 at the CVIC Hall.

For more information, visit https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=16096548



