County dedicates tip line to homicides

A tip and information hotline has been established to help residents report nonemergency information related to the homicides that occurred in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The hotline will be in operation 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future.

Tipsters may call 775-783-6030 or email dcsotips@douglasnv.us

“The hotline is being activated due to the high call volume on leads and tips,” Undersheriff Ron Elges said. “If you have a tip after 5 p.m. or on weekends please use the Secret Witness Hotline to provide us with your tip information.”

Sheriff Dan Coverley said Monday that the sheriff’s office has receive hundreds of tips on the killings that were discovered on Thursday and Sunday within a mile of one another in the Ranchos.

After hours, tipsters should use the Secret Witness number at 775-782-7463 or Douglas County Communications Dispatch at 775-782-5126.