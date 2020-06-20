County caps off contentious primary

The Tarkanian family campaigns at highways 395 and 88 on May 11.

Douglas County commissioners canvassed an election that saw two of their number on the losing side of the column.

Commissioner Dave Nelson has three working days after Friday’s canvass to seek a recount.

On Friday, Nelson thanked Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis and Dena Dawson for their work on the mail-in election.

“I was amazed that as many people voted as they did,” he said. “You did a great job.”

On Friday, Nelson posted to social media that the recount would cost him $3,600, and wondered aloud if he should start a gofundme account.

Under Nevada law, the candidate seeking a recount has to pay for it in advance. If the recount fails, the candidate loses that money. If the recount is successful, that money is refunded.

Nelson’s opponent, Danny Tarkanian, won the race 5,893-5,876, according to final unofficial results released on Wednesday.

Tarkanian entered the race on the final day of filing.

“I want to congratulate Mark Gardner and Walt Nowosad for their primary election wins,” Tarkanian said on Thursday. “Their opponents, Larry Walsh and Nathan Tolbert, were quality candidates and are great people. I would also like to commend Dave Nelson and his campaign staff for running such a strong campaign.”

Tarkanian and his family were enthusiastic campaigners, taking to street corners waving signs.

“This race was fought hard on both sides from start to finish,” he said.

Tarkanian thanked his family and supporters.

“I am grateful to my wife, kids and many supporters, who worked so hard making calls to voters, stuffing envelopes and getting up early every morning to wave signs on street corners. Without their help I would not be in the position to win this race.”

He also thanked Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis and the office.

Nowosad said Thursday that he’s pleased with the results, though surprised at the Nelson-Tarkanian race.

“I am very happy with the campaign team that Ed Hayes and I assembled with help from some long-time friends,” he said. “The financial contributors were forthcoming, not only with their donations, but also with their words of support, and encouragement.”

Nowosad said he looks forward to serving Douglas County’s residents on the board.

“The platform on which I ran will be the rudder that steers me into the future to fulfill those promises,” he said.

Gardner will be on the November ballot facing Libertarian Charles Holt. Both Tarkanian and Nowosad will appear by themselves on the ballot.