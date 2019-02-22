County cancels meetings citing weather

The prospect of an icy ride to Lake Tahoe prompted Douglas County commissioners to cancel both a workshop and their regular meeting in Stateline on Thursday.

"After conferring with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the chairman of the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners has cancelled (Thursday's) meetings due to inclement weather and hazardous conditions," Spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said.

The county's students were off for a ski week that brought 70 inches of snow to Heavenly Ski Resort.

More than 3 feet of snow fell in Genoa during the month of February.

In Minden, where records have been kept since 1906, 30.5 inches of snow fell during the month, breaking a 110-year-old record, according to the National Weather Service.

Precipitation for the month in the county seat was up to 4.51 inches as of Friday morning, tying it for fourth place with 2017.

Recommended Stories For You

February 2019 was colder than average in Carson Valley, with an average minimum temperature of 16 degrees, 4 degrees below average. The average maximum temperature was 39.5 degrees, more than 10 degrees colder than the average 51.4 degrees.

Warmer temperatures are forecast for this week with today's high expected to rise to 42 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Snow returns to the forecast on Sunday morning, turning to rain during the day.

The chance of rain continues through Wednesday with high temperatures climbing above 50 degrees just in time for the arrival of March.