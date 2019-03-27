County begins budget slog

IF YOU GO

With more than 24 hours of hearings scheduled over the next two weeks, Douglas County commissioners will be going over the 2019-20 budget with a fine-toothed comb.

The sessions start 3 p.m. Monday and continue through Thursday morning, before taking a few days off and getting back at it on April 8 and 10.

Monday's presentation includes an overview of the county's budget and operating revenues, and presentations from the finance and county manager departments.

According to the county finance department, the county is estimating general fund revenues of $61.1 million, including an $11.5 million opening fund balance, which is up around $7.1 million from this year's adopted budget.

The county is forecasting a $1.1 million increase in property tax revenues to $22.79 million.

State consolidated taxes are forecast to bring in an additional $621,059 to $12.85 million.

Personnel are anticipated to cost $34.6 million in the 2019-20 budget, with services and supplies amounting to $10.39 million, accounting for $45 million of the general fund.

The county is scheduled to hold its final tentative budget hearing May 2 with final adoption of the budget May 20.

Because the Nevada Legislature is in session, there is some question as to what revenues will actually be.

The Legislature generally doesn't settle the state budget until after the counties are required to submit their budgets.

According to the county, there are 578 full-time employees. The budget anticipates a 17-employee increase in 2019-20.

Only 4 percent of the general fund budget is devoted to public works, health and sanitation. The other 96 percent is divided evenly between general government administration and public safety and the courts.

The county tries to keep a month of general fund operating expenses in place in case of an emergency. Last year, that amounted to $3.47 million.

The general fund is just one of 69 in the county, which has 216 departments and 872 revenue accounts.