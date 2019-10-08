County announces schedule for master plan meetings

Due to the increased interest in the proposed master plan amendments and the Development Agreement between Park Ranch Holdings and Douglas County, a webpage has been constructed to provide the public with additional information. The webpage includes answers to Frequently Asked Questions, a brief history of the Douglas County Master Plan, details of the proposed map amendments, and a copy of the Park Ranch Holding development agreement and can be accessed at

https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=12607102

In addition, Douglas County is providing public workshops including an introduction by the county manager, and a brief staff presentation regarding the proposed master plan map amendments and Park Ranch Holdings development agreement, followed by a question and answer breakout session where citizens can also give feedback regarding the proposed amendments and development agreement.

“We have received a lot of questions and comments regarding the Master Plan, the consideration of the development agreement between Park Ranch Holdings LLC, and the map amendments,” said Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates. “In response, we have organized public workshops to provide a format which promotes two-way communication and will allow for additional time for the public to ask questions and develop an understanding of the proposals and submit public comment prior to Board and Planning Commission action. The Master Plan is very important to the future of Douglas County and we want to provide as much information and transparent communication as possible.”

Public Workshops have been set for the following times:

Oct. 21

Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center

4:30-6:30 p.m.

3911 Carter Drive,

Wellington, NV 89444

Oct. 22

Douglas County Community & Senior Center

4:30-6:30 p.m.

1329 Waterloo Lane,

Gardnerville, NV 89410

Oct. 23

Indian Hills General Improvement District Board Room

4:30-6:30 p.m.

3394 James Lee, Carson City, NV 89705

Douglas County Community Development will also host open office hours 2-5 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Minden Inn located at 1594 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden, for those members of the public unable to attend the public workshops, but would like to provide public comment and/or have additional questions.

The Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners have set Public Hearing dates, times and locations to consider multiple master plan amendments and the Development Agreement between Park Ranch Holdings and Douglas County. The proposed Master Plan Map Amendments include, but are not limited to, changes in land use for approximately 1,044 acres of AG 19 (Agriculture) to Receiving Area in the Minden/Gardnerville Community Plan and the removal of receiving area in the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Plan, both owned by Park Ranch Holdings. The Development Agreement requires Park Ranch Holdings to dedicate 12,000 plus linear feet of Muller Parkway right-of-way to the County, and places a cap on the maximum number of homes to be developed in a newly created receiving area not to exceed 2,500 along the future Muller Parkway. The Frequently Asked Questions prepared by the County include a summary of additional terms contained in the agreement. A copy of the Development Agreement is available for review on the Master Plan webpage.

The Public Hearings are set as follows :

· Nov. 7, regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (Douglas County Historic Courthouse, 1616 Eighth Street, Minden, Nevada): Introduction (First Reading) of the Development Agreement between Park Ranch Holdings LLC and Douglas County

· Nov. 12, regular meeting of the Planning Commission (CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden, Nevada): Master Plan Amendments, including but not limited to, changes in land use for approximately 1,044 acres of Receiving Area in the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Plan and the Minden/Gardnerville Community Plan owned by Park Ranch Holdings.

· Dec. 3, special meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden, Nevada): Possible Adoption (Second Reading) of the Development Agreement between Park Ranch Holdings LLC and Douglas County and Master Plan Amendments, including but not limited to, changes in land use for approximately 1,044 acres of Receiving Area in the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Plan and the Minden/Gardnerville Community Plan owned by Park Ranch Holdings.

Attendees to the Public Hearings may provide public comment to the Board and Planning Commission regarding these agenda items. Public comment regarding these items may also be submitted in writing for consideration. The agendas for the meetings of the Board of County Commissioners and the Planning Commission will be published by 9 a.m. three business days prior to the meeting and can be viewed on the county’s website.