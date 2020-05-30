Coronavirus testing Tuesday morning at Sunridge Fire Station

Health workers and a National Guardsman await a patient to test during previous asymptomatic testing.

Melissa Blosser/Douglas County

On Saturday a woman in her 40s became the 31st case of the coronavirus announced in Douglas County.

The announcement brought the number of active Douglas cases to a half-dozen with 25 recoveries. That’s less than a third of Carson City’s 95 cases with 25 active and half of Lyon County’s 62 cases with 14 active.

On Tuesday, Carson City Health and Human Services begins additional community-based COVID-19 testing for residents of Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey, who are not experiencing symptoms. No appointment or pre-registration is required, testing is first come first serve. Community-based testing is being done in support of the state’s request to increase COVID-19 testing.

The first community-based testing event is 8-11 a.m. Tuesday at East Fork Fire Protection District Station 12, 3620 North Sunridge Drive. Approximately 200 tests will be available to residents of Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County. Testing is being done on a first-come first-serve basis; no appointments or reservations are being taken.

The test detects if you have the coronavirus at the time of testing. It does not detect a previous infection and a negative result does not mean an individual will not contract the virus at a later time.

Testing of residents is continuing to expand. Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available. Follow us on Facebook @CCHHS or on Twitter @CCHealthEd for community-based testing location announcements.

The coronavirus is spreading through communities and individuals without symptoms are testing positive. Getting tested, whether or not you are experiencing symptoms, can help slow the spread of the virus and protect hospitals and healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.