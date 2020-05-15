Douglas coronavirus curve flattening nicely

Carson Valley Signs donates a Support Local—Buy Gift Certificates banner to Cheshire Antiques. The banner was installed on Friday. Karen Campbell photo

The curve for the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services was nice and flat on Friday with three new coronavirus cases and three recoveries.

The new cases were a man and woman in Carson, both in their 20s, and a Lyon resident in her 30s, were the new cases. Recoveries were two Lyon residents and a Carsonite.

As of Friday night, Douglas County held steady at four active cases and 20 recoveries. Carson had 65 total cases and Lyon had 47.

Three people among the four counties are hospitalized. Two Carson residents have died from the disease.

The Carson agency serves as Douglas County’s public health officer.

The results for 320 more asymptomatic residents came back negative on Friday, making 1,688 with one positive case.

There are 99 more of the tests conducted during the first weeks of May left to test. About 580 asymptomatic Douglas County residents were tested in Minden and Stateline on Monday. Most of the recent results are likely Douglas residents.

The only asymptomatic positive was a Lyon woman in her 50s reported on May 9.

Health officials are tracking contacts for the people who tested positive to determine if the disease has spread.

Friday marked the first week of Nevada’s Phase 1 reopening. Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the determination on whether to go to Phase 2 will be determined by the cumulative percentage of people testing positive continues to decrease. He thanked businesses and employers who are continuing to be in compliance with state rules.

He urged Nevadans to continue to wear masks and maintain social distance.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.