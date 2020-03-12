Coronavirus concerns cancel in-person GeoBee

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in the cancellation in the in-person Nevada State Geography Bee.

Three Carson Valley students are scheduled to compete online in the Bee, including Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School eighth-grader Sutter Rollings, Carson Valley Middle School eighth-grader Lila Kaufmann and Jacks Valley Elementary fifth-grader Aaron Bunn.

“Due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus, the National Geographic Society has made the decision to cancel the inperson level … state GeoBee scheduled for March 27 in all locations and switch to an online format,” Bee officials said. “We are doing this out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, and in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone who attends our events.”

Participants will instead participate in an online test.

The 2018 state champion was Carson Valley Middle student Emmanuel Gaytan Vargas, who was in the seventh grade at the time.