Coronavirus claims first Douglas victim

The first Douglas resident’s death attributed to the coronavirus outbreak as announced on Monday.

A man in his 80s with underlying conditions became the first person residing in the county to succumb to the virus.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services that brings the total to 15 deaths in Carson, Lyon, Douglas and Storey.

The only new Douglas case was a woman in her 30s with no known connection to a previous case.

Douglas has had 206 cases since the first case in mid-March.

There are 42 active cases of the virus and 163 recoveries.

A community coronavirus testing event is scheduled or 8-11 a.m. Friday at Douglas High School.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 775-283-4789. Spanish speakers are available.