Cooking fire renders home unlivable

A cooking fire has rendered a home off Toler Lane in Gardnerville uninhabitable.

The fire behind a microwave ended up spreading to the wall behind the kitchen, requiring that the utilities be shut off to the Mountain Court home.

Two adults, two children and two dogs live in the home, according to the East Fork Fire Protection District, who contacted the American Red Cross to find someplace for the family to live.

The fire was reported at around 12:50 p.m. Firefighters responded and had it out within a few minutes of their arrival.

No one was reported injured in the incident.