Constitutional scholars call out Article V proponent

Minden resident and Guard the Constitution founder Shawn Meehan will be joining constitutional scholar Robert Brown in a discussion on the Article V convention option in the U.S. Constitution.

They are hoping to be joined 5 p.m. Feb. 6 by Convention of States’ Mark Meckler who has been seeking a constitutional convention for years.

“His campaign of misinformation has graduated to accusing opponents of being liars,” Meehan said. “As those opponents, we felt it time for us to exercise our moral right to insist Mr. Meckler show up and defend his accusations.”

Meehan said current efforts to amend the Constitution to enforce it misrepresent what the Founders said to do, cannot work, and are fraught with danger.

“When Mark Meckler elevated his roadshow to amend the Constitution into slandering opponents, Shawn and I agreed, we had to directly engage,” Brown said. “Will Meckler show up with evidence to back his attacks, or will his absence reveal the truth?”

Brown said that no matter who represents the Convention of States in the debate, legislators and the public will be treated to clear documentation of what the Founders really said to do to enforce the U.S. Constitution.

“Honest students of our Constitution know that the Founders never said to amend it to enforce it, so it is time to provide Mr. Meckler a simple way to present information in an attempt to prove his accusations,” Meehan said. “We look forward to Mr. Meckler changing his history of ducking debates after throwing accusations by actually showing up.”

Guard The Constitution confirmed that its invitations to Convention of States national and Idaho offices were delivered Jan. 6 and 7 respectively.

“We have yet to receive a response,” Meehan said. “Should COS fail to participate, the debate will become an interactive class. Robert tested a system which moved his congressman from a 50 percent to 90 percent constitutional voting record in six months. We look forward to seeing our fellow Americans in Boise and via the live internet stream as we show them proof of what the Founders really said about guarding the Constitution.”