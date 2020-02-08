Congresswoman in Minden to kick off caucus

Democrats are mobilizing and counting down to Caucus. The Douglas County Democratic Women urge Nevadans to participate to make their voices heard stating, “It’s time to choose who you want to be the Democratic Nominee for president.”

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus will be in Minden Sunday morning at the Douglas County Democrats Office, 1758 Highway 395, Minden.

You are invited to join the congresswoman and the Douglas County Democrats for coffee and conversation to learn why they believe Joe Biden is the most qualified candidate to be the next president. Titus will be here as a surrogate advocating for Joe Biden for president. Please go to the website mobilize.us/joebidennv/event/217057/ for more info and to choose your time.

Key 2020 Caucus dates to mark on your calendar

■ Feb. 15-18: Early Vote period

■ Feb. 22: Caucus Day

■ April 18: County Conventions

■ May 30: Nevada State Convention

If you have questions about Caucus and Early Voting and would like to ask them of a live person, please call 783-1903 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you promptly. Or, you may also stop by the office at 1758 US 395 N., Suite K, Minden, (In the Ironwood Center) from Mon.-Sat. from noon. to 4 p.m.

DCDW’s mission is to promote social and economic security, equality, justice, and opportunity for all as a powerful force building the future of America’s democracy. Please join them for lunch and learn more ways to be involved as a Democrat. They regularly usually on the first Monday of the month. Guests are welcome. Members for whom cost is a deterrent may contact the club president. See the website for details douglasdems.org/

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.