Concerts help cut the gloom

So far it hasn’t been a bad winter here in the Carson Valley, but we have had a number of rainy, snowy, and gray days and more are predicted. That’s the kind of weather that can make you want to hibernate. However, you won’t need to — because we have plenty of opportunities to stay busy and keep our spirits up all winter long. For example, next up for the CVAC concert series is “Achilles Wheel” 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

Achilles Wheel, is the Nevada City/Placerville band that can make you want to dance to rock ‘n’ roll, roots and a global pallet of groovy music. They combine a bit of country and bluegrass with the band’s hard-driving sound. You may hear a sample of their music online achilleswheel.com/duo/

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $22 in advance; $24 at the door for people over the age of 18. Purchase tickets online at cvartscouncil.com, by phone at 782-8207, at the Copeland Cultural Arts Center, 1572 US Hwy 395, Minden, or at the Douglas County Community Center. Online sales close at 5 p.m. on the day before the concert. All of CVAC concerts this year will be held on Friday nights at the CVIC Hall and again offer free admission for youth under 18 years of age.

The Concert Season continues right through spring with a great line up of entertainment. “Pick 3” packs are on sale at the Carson Valley Arts Council website and office. Don’t wait too long because several concerts last season sold out. Prices for the Three-Pack Tickets are CVAC Members $50 and general public $65. To purchase Three-Pack Tickets or individual concert tickets call 782-8207, go online at cvartscouncil.com or at the CVAC office, 1572 Hwy 395, Suite A, Minden. Tickets are available during business hours at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Reno Jazz Orchestra • March 13

RJO creates good music in the grand tradition of the jazz big band stage performance with the rush and wonder of playing 17 pieces to a packed house. Preview their music at renojazzorchestra.org

Tiller’s Folly • April 17

Pacific Northwest’s critically acclaimed, internationally traveled acoustic power trio, planted at the forefront of a bold new movement in progressive Acoustic Roots Music. Hear their music at http://www.tillersfolly.com

Tom Rigney & Flambeau • May 15

Cajun fiddler and high energy Cajun and blues music by amazing musicians, their eclectic and sizzling music run the gamut from gritty zydeco and funky blues to New Orleans jazz and lyrical Cajun waltzes. Hear their music at /tomrigney.com/home/

