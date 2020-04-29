Community Services honors donors

Representatives of Neddenriep Financial and the Douglas County Community & Senior Center with a big check for naming rights on the dining room.

Special to The R-C

Neddenriep Financial has contributed over the past five years to be the Douglas County Community Services Foundation 2020 Naming Right sponsor for the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, located on Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Their donation of $4,000 provides a display of their name prominently located on the Senior Center dining room entrance for one year.

Neddenriep Financial is a local accounting firm serving Minden, Gardnerville, South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas of Carson Valley.

Douglas County resident Bob Cook has donated $500 toward the Senior Center Family Restroom 2020 Naming Rights sponsorship. He has chosen to honor Drew Aguilar, owner of Carson Valley Accounting on the Family Restroom signage.

The Douglas County Community Services Foundation extended their appreciation to Neddenriep Financial and to Douglas County resident Bob Cook for supporting the Douglas County Senior Center.