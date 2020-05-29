Community centers to reopen Wednesday

Douglas County Community Services announced the reopening of the Valley Gymnasium and fitness facility in Gardnerville across from Lampe Park and at Kahle Community Center effective Wednesday. Fitness and exercise classes may resume at the discretion of the individual instructors.

Social distancing and sanitizing are required when entering the facility. The use of facial coverings is strongly encouraged in all indoor recreation facilities.

Please remember the following when entering and using the Douglas County gymnasiums:

• Do not congregate in the parking lot. Avoid groups and maintain a minimum of six-foot social distancing.

• If you are sick or suffer from high risk health conditions, please stay home.

• For the time being we will be limiting the number of member allowed in each facility at a time to 40 in the valley and 20 at Kahle.

• Please call ahead or from the parking lot to check on availability:

· Douglas County Gymnasium and Fitness Facility 782-9828

· Kahle Community Center and Gymnasium 586-7271

• Showers will not be available for use.

• Water fountains are not in operation at this time so please bring enough drinks to match your workout. Refreshments can also be purchased from the concession stand.

• Signage at the entrances of each facility will remind guests and members that they are putting themselves at potential risk by choosing to enter the facilities.

• While checking in, floor markers will indicate appropriate spacing from other patrons.

• Prior to participating, each visitor or guest will be required to perform a self-temperature check; anyone displaying an elevated temperature will be requested to return at a later time.

• When you arrive at the desk you will be issued a spray bottle of cleaner and a fresh towel. You are required to diligently clean each piece of equipment and machine and other items you touch as you progress through the facility.

• Machines and equipment have been spaced apart to ensure social distancing during your workout. Please observe social distancing at all times.

• Staff will be stationed throughout the facility to remind you of these guidelines during your visit.

• We remind you to wash your hands frequently during your visit and before you leave.

• Have fun. We have dedicated staff that have been working hard to make sure your gymnasiums are clean, sanitized, monitored and safe for your return.