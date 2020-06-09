Community-based coronavirus testing in Carson City today

Douglas residents are welcome to participate in community-based coronavirus testing being conducted 8-11 a.m. today at Carson High School.

The testing is for 400 residents who aren’t showing symptoms. No appointment or reservation is necessary. Tests will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Carson High School is located at 1111 N. Saliman Road.

Those willing to go further afield on Wednesday may participate in testing at Fernley City Hall, 4-6 p.m.

Alpine County heath officials are continuing their community testing at Kirkwood 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Register at

http://www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19 for an appointment.

Those who register won’t have to get out of their cars. Those who haven’t registered will be able to obtain a test, though they’ll have to fill out some paperwork.

As of Monday night, Douglas County has 10 active cases of the coronavirus, with 28 recoveries, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

ZIP Code data released on Sunday revealed an additional case in Indian Hills bringing the total there to five. The largest number continues to be the Minden-Johnson Lane area with 18, while Gardnerville has six.

So far there have been 237 cases and six deaths across the four counties including Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey. There are 69 active cases, of which five people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Carson City Health and Human Services said it is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.