Commission challengers file for office

Two challengers for Douglas County commission were waiting to file at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Mark Gardner and Walt Nowosad were both there when the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer rolled up the windows.

Gardner is challenging District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh while Nowosad is seeking County Commissioner Barry Penzel’s seat on the board. While Walsh has said he will run, Penzel has remained silent on the issue.

Both men were there with their supporters.

James McKalip filed for Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District board while Carey Kangas filed to retain his Douglas County School Board seat.

Filing will be open over the next two weeks at the Clerk’s Office.

For more information, visit govotedouglas.com