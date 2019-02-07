Collision closes 395 in Gardnerville

A person had to be cut from the wreckage of a sedan after a head-on collision on Highway 395 near Grant Avenue on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 a.m. and involved a sedan and a sport utility vehicle.

Care Flight ambulance helicopter and a second air ambulance was called to transport the injured.

Emergency responders closed the highway while they worked the collision.

East Fork Fire Protection District, Douglas County deputies and the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash.